Los Angeles Dodgers: Today's Schedule, TV Channel, Game Time

These are the five best contracts in baseball

Did the Dodgers win last night? Finally, they did. After losing 11 consecutive games, the Dodgers defeated the Giants 5-3 on Tuesday night.

What place are the Dodgers in? The Dodgers built up a mighty 21-game lead in the NL West last month, and while they're still leading the division, their leverage over the Diamondbacks seems to be shrinking by the day. LA leads Arizona by 10 games currently. The Dodgers are 93-52 and have lost 16 of their last 18 games. Click here to see the full playoff standings and potential matchups.

What time do the Dodgers play today? The Dodgers play the Giants at 7:15 p.m. PST in San Francisco. Given LA's historically successful start to the season, it's a bit of a surprise to see they're only 8-7 against the Giants this year.

Who is pitching for the Dodgers today? Yu Darvish will take the bump for the Dodgers on Tuesday against the Giants' Matt Moore.

What channel is the Dodgers game on? The Dodgers-Giants game can be found on SportsNet LA in the Los Angeles area and CSN Bay Area in San Francisco. Listen to the game on 570 LA Sports (Los Angeles), KTNQ 1020 (Los Angeles), and KNBR 680 (San Francisco).