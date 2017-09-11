Looking for the must-watch series in baseball? Every week, we’ll highlight the five matchups you can’t miss around the league and give you the lowdown on what’s at stake as the teams square off.

Mariners vs. Rangers (Sept. 11–14)

It's now or never for both Seattle and Texas, which are still alive in the AL wild-card hunt but need to put together some wins sooner rather than later. The Mariners have moved to within three games of the second-place Twins after taking two of three from the Angels, while the Rangers are just ahead of them and 2 1/2 games back of Minnesota after dropping two of three to the wild-card-leading Yankees. Either team could gain some ground and finish the other's postseason hopes with a series win or sweep. Don't miss out on this crucial four-game set in Texas.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks (Sept. 11–14)

The top two teams in the NL wild card are each in good position for the playoffs, but that won't make this series any less fun. Arizona is improbably making a run for the NL West title thanks to a recent 13-game winning streak and a huge slump by the Dodgers. Colorado, meanwhile, has righted the ship after a small skid and could use this series as a way to close the gap on the first-place Diamondbacks and create some more space between it and the Brewers and Cardinals. Be sure to check out this four-gamer in Phoenix if you can.

Royals vs. Indians (Sept. 14–17)

The new best team in baseball, the Indians are hotter than the sun, winners of 18 straight and owners of the best record in the AL. That streak may be over by the time the Royals come to town, but Cleveland will still be trying to lock up homefield advantage throughout the AL playoffs and also deal a fatal blow to Kansas City's postseason chances; the Royals are 2 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the second wild card. Get your tickets to this four-game weekend clash now.

Cardinals vs. Cubs (Sept. 15–17)

One of the NL's oldest and best rivalries is renewed at Wrigley Field in a huge three-game series for both teams. Chicago holds the slimmest division lead of any team in baseball, with just a two-game advantage over both Milwaukee and St. Louis in the NL Central. Can the Cardinals dethrone the Cubs and take back the Central, or will the defending world champions end their rivals' division hopes? This is one series you have to see.

Dodgers vs. Nationals (Sept. 15–17)

Thanks to Los Angeles' improbable September slump, Washington is suddenly alive in the chase for the best record in the NL. What's more, the Nationals have already booked their spot in the playoffs, having clinched the NL East on Sunday. Will they continue the Dodgers' month-long tailspin? This weekend series offers a potential NLCS (or even DS) preview, so don't miss your chance to get tickets.