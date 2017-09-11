New York Yankees: Today's Schedule, TV Channel, Game Time

Did the Yankees win last night? The Yankees lost to the Rays, 2-1, at Citi Field on Tuesday night. Major League Baseball moved the Rays-Yankees series from Tropicana Field to Citi Field due to Hurricane Irma. Sonny Gray threw eight strong innings, allowing only two solo home runs, but it wasn't enough against a solid effort from Rays starter Blake Snell and four innings of shutout work from the bullpen.

What place are the Yankees in? The Yankees currently trail the Red Sox by four games in the American League East. They lead the American League Wild Card standings by three games over the Twins, who have several other teams breathing down their back for the AL's last playoff spot. Click here to see the full playoff standings and potential matchups.

What time do the Yankees play today? The final game of the Yankees-Rays series will begin at 1:10 p.m. EST at Citi Field.

Who is pitching for the Yankees today? Jaime Garcia will toe the bump for the Yankees while ace Chris Archer goes for the Rays.

What channel is the Yankees game on? The Yankees game can viewed on MLB Network (out of market), the YES Network (New York) and Fox Sports Sun (Tampa Bay). Listen to the action on WFAN 660/101.9 FM and WADO 1280 in New York, or WDAE 620 AM /95.3 FM and WGES 680 in Tampa Bay.