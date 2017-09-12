MLB

Apple Announces New Augmented Reality For MLB At-Bat App on iPhone 8

Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Apple announced that the MLB at-bat app will have augmented reality on the iPhone 8. 

During Tuesday's live event at the Steve Jobs Theater, the demonstration showed someone holding up an iPhone 8 at a baseball game and was able to see stats and information for players at each position when the camera is pointed toward the field.

The iPhone 8 will start at $699. The iPhone 8 Plus begins at $799.

Pre-orders are available on September 18. The phone will hit stores on September 22. People can upgrade to iOS 8 on September 19.

