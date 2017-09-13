The Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins have moved this weekend's upcoming series from Marlins Park to Miller Park due to the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

"Major League Baseball in conjunction with the Miami Marlins, agreed that it is in the best interest of our community to relocate this weekend's Marlins games against the Milwaukee Brewers to Milwaukee," Marlins president David Samson said in a statement. "Marlins Park stood ready to host the games, but we all agreed that burdening public service resources was not the proper course of action. Following Hurricane Irma, the Miami Marlins realize that all of our employees, as well as our entire community, have other needs that must take a priority at this time. The Miami Marlins look forward to returning home on Monday to play the New York Mets."

Marlins Park had minor damage to its rood that could be repaired during the upcoming offseason.

The Marlins will finish a three game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.