New York Mets owner Fred Wilpon has repeatedly used his influence to protect manager Terry Collins's job, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

Wilpon protected Collins's status at the club during his tenure despite the belief of his son, chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon, and general manager Sandy Alderson that the team should consider firing Collins, according to Newsday.

Collins's contract expires at the end of the season, and the team does not seem interested in giving the manager a new deal.

Collins is in his seventh season with the Mets. He led the team to the World Series in 2015, when they lost to the Kansas City Royals, and helped the team to a wild card game appearance last year. But New York, currently in fourth in the NL East, has struggled this season after a slew of injuries.

Wilpon has denied interfering in team operations, but he and Collins are close, Newsday reports. Attempts by the younger Wilpon and Alderson to explore a managerial change over Collins's tenure were foiled by the owner.

The New York Post reported this week that Collins won't be asked to return as manager in 2018. Collins is the longest-tenured manager in Mets history.