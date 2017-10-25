Rapper Paul Wall Offers Grillz to Houston Astros for World Series Run

Paul Wall (remember him?) is offering free grillz to the Astros.

By Chris Chavez
October 25, 2017

It's been a while since you've thought about Paul Wall. Maybe the last time you saw him was in his cameo in Nickelback's music video for "Rock Star." The rapper is back in the news after offering free grillz for the entire Houston Astros roster, he announced on Twitter.

Grillz, the popular jewelry worn over teeth, are synonymous with Wall because of his appearance on Nelly's hit song Grillz. The track was nominated for a Grammy for "Best Rap Performance As A Duo or Group" but lost to Rockin' That Thang (Remix) by The-Dream.

Wall is a lifelong Astros fan who attended games at the Astrodome as a kid. He even released this track in 2005 to commemorate the team's trip to the World Series. It is believed that is the only rap song to shout-out Mike Lamb in history.

Lance McCullers Jr. is among the Astros that is very excited to receive his grill.

Unfortunately, Wall told the Associated Press that he has no plans to release a song for the Astros this year.

