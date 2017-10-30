Former Major League pitcher Curt Schilling told 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia that he sent a text message to Gabe Kapler last night expressing interest in becoming the next Phillies pitching coach.

Kapler, 42, is expected to officially be named the Phillies new manager soon. He has one season of coaching experience with the Boston Red Sox's Class A affiliate in 2007. Kapler spent 12 seasons in the majors as a player and was a teammate of Schilling's on the 2004 Boston Red Sox that won the World Series. Kapler replaces Pete Mackanin, who is moving into a front office position with the team.

Schilling has no major league coaching experience since retiring from the majors in 2007. Schilling played nine of his 20 seasons in the majors for the Philadelphia Phillies. He finished his career with a 216–146 record, 3.46 ERA and 3,116 strikeouts.

After retiring, he served as a broadcaster for ESPN but was suspended after posting a tweet that compared Muslims to Nazis in 2015 and then fired when he shared a Facebook post about transgender people using bathrooms. He is currently a radio host with Breitbart News but has mentioned a possible run for the senate against Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

The Phillies are coming off a 66–96 season.