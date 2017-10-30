Who Is Pitching World Series Game 6?

The Houston Astros are one victory away from winning their first World Series in franchise history. The Astros lead the Los Angeles Dodgers 3–2 in the best-of-seven series, which heads back to Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers look to keep their season alive by sending Rich Hill to the mound. The Astros look to close out the series with Justin Verlander.

Hill lasted just four innings in his first World Series start in Game 2, where he allowed just one run on three hits with seven strikeouts. The Astros ended up winning game 2 in 11 innings. He has a 0–0 record and 2.77 ERA in the playoffs but the Dodgers won both his starts in the National League Division and Championship Series.

Verlander looks to continue his winning ways and clinch his first World Series title. He is 4–0 with a 2.05 ERA in the playoffs. He has a 2–0 career record against the Dodgers. He started Game 2 as well but did not get a decision after going six innings and allowing three runs on two hits with five strikeouts.

Game 6 begins at 8:20 p.m. ET and can be watched on FOX.