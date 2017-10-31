The Houston Astros are just one game away from winning their first World Series championship and will try to bring home the trophy on Tuesday.

Houston's thrilling 13–12 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 gave the Astros a crucial lead as the series shifts back to Los Angeles.

Game 5 featured seven home runs and the Dodgers rallying from a three-run deficit in the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman ended the five–hour affair with an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen.

Game 6 will starting pitcher Justin Verlander of the Astros against Rich Hill of the Dodgers.

See how to watch Tuesday's game below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

