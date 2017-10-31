How to Watch Astros vs. Dodgers: World Series Game 6 Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Game 6 of the World Series between the Astros and Dodgers

By Scooby Axson
October 31, 2017

The Houston Astros are just one game away from winning their first World Series championship and will try to bring home the trophy on Tuesday.

Houston's thrilling 13–12 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 gave the Astros a crucial lead as the series shifts back to Los Angeles.

Game 5 featured seven home runs and the Dodgers rallying from a three-run deficit in the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman ended the five–hour affair with an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen.

Game 6 will starting pitcher Justin Verlander of the Astros against Rich Hill of the Dodgers. 

See how to watch Tuesday's game below. 

How to Watch:

Game Time: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters