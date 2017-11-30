Sportsnet Analyst Gregg Zaun Fired For 'Inappropriate Behavior'

Toronto Blue Jays television analyst Gregg Zaun has been fired from Sportsnet for "inappropriate behavior and comments" toward female employees.

By Associated Press
November 30, 2017

Rick Brace, President of Rogers Media, said in a statement Thursday that the company was terminating Zaun's contract immediately.

"This week, we received complaints from multiple female employees at Sportsnet regarding inappropriate behavior by Gregg Zaun in the workplace," the statement said. "After investigating the matter, we decided to terminate his contract, effective immediately. This type of behavior completely contradicts our standards and our core values. We believe in a professional workplace where all employees feel comfortable and respected. We are grateful to our employees who spoke with us and we will take every measure to protect their privacy."

The 46-year-old Zaun was a catcher for 16 major league seasons, including in Toronto from 2004-2008. He help the Florida Marlins win the World Series in 1997.

