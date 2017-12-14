The MLB hot stove continues to heat up with rumors surrounding the Baltimore Orioles and their star third baseman Manny Machado.

Machado will become a free agent after the 2018 season and with next summer's free agency class set to be one of the greatest in history, he will draw interest from major market teams and Baltimore is unlikely to re-sign him. The Orioles could look to bring in young prospects before he leaves.

Machado, 25, hit .259 with 33 home runs and 95 RBIs.

Here are the latest rumors regarding the All-Star:

• The Orioles believe they could reach a deal to move Machado by the end of the week. (USA Today)

• The Chicago White Sox appear to be one of the "most aggressive" suitors for Machado. The San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals also inquired about Machado. The Giants put an offer on the table but the price may be too high for the Cardinals. (The Athletic)

• The White Sox have the best offer on the table. No specifics were given. (USA Today)

• The Yankees have interest in Machado but the major question is whether they can come to terms on an in-trade division. The Orioles are listening. The Yankees have an open spot at third base after trading Chase Headley back to the San Diego Padres. Todd Frazier remains a free agent. (ESPN)

• Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette says that he would consider a deal to a division rival. (Baltimore Sun)

• An Orioles official did not think that Machado would be traded before Opening Day but things have changed very quickly. (BaltimoreBaseball.com)