The Winter Meetings have begun and this slow MLB offseason will likely pick up steam in the coming days. Be sure to check in here regularly for the latest rumors, news and moves around the league.

Here is the latest news coming out of Orlando:

11 a.m.

• The St. Louis Cardinals officially announced they have traded outfielder Stephen Piscotty to the Oakland Athletics for shortstop Yairo Munoz and second baseman Max Schrock.

• The Minnesota Twins are signing right-handed reliever Fernando Rodney. The deal is reportedly for one year and $6 million. (Craig Mish, Sirius XM)

• The Chicago White Sox are one of about a dozen teams that have offers on the table for Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado. The Orioles will continue to have trade talks on Thursday. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• The San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees are all tied to Machado trade talks. (Jon Heyman, Fan Rag Sports)

10 a.m.

• The San Diego Padres have emerged as the favorites to sign first baseman Eric Hosmer. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• Former Chicago Cubs catcher Paul Bako is at the winter meetings seeking a major league coaching job. (Jon Heyman, Fan Rag Sports)

• The Cubs have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Steve Cishek on a two-year deal expected to be worth about $12 million to $14 million. He ended the year with 44 2/3 innings pitched and a 2.01 ERA.