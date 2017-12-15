Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette missed his third straight practice Thursday and is officially listed as questionable for Jacksonville's crucial game against the Texans on Sunday.

Fournette is dealing with a quad injury that he picked up during Jacksonville's 30-24 victory over the Seahawks last week. In that game, Fournette rushed 14 times for 101 yards, and he's racked up 923 yards and eight rushing touchdowns in his rookie campaign.

The Jaguars' victory got them to 9-4. That, coupled with Tennessee's loss to Arizona, which dropped the Titans to 8-5, put the Jaguars back in first place in the AFC South. The two teams will meet in Tennessee in Week 17.

If Fournette is unable to give it a go on Sunday, look for T.J. Yeldon to step into a feature role. Chris Ivory will also get some work if Fournette is a scratch.