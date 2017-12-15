Leonard Fournette Misses Third Straight Practice, Questionable for Sunday

If Fournette can't go on Sunday against the Texans, look for T.J. Yeldon and Chris Ivory to inherit the workload. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 15, 2017

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette missed his third straight practice Thursday and is officially listed as questionable for Jacksonville's crucial game against the Texans on Sunday. 

Fournette is dealing with a quad injury that he picked up during Jacksonville's 30-24 victory over the Seahawks last week. In that game, Fournette rushed 14 times for 101 yards, and he's racked up 923 yards and eight rushing touchdowns in his rookie campaign. 

The Jaguars' victory got them to 9-4. That, coupled with Tennessee's loss to Arizona, which dropped the Titans to 8-5, put the Jaguars back in first place in the AFC South. The two teams will meet in Tennessee in Week 17.

If Fournette is unable to give it a go on Sunday, look for T.J. Yeldon to step into a feature role. Chris Ivory will also get some work if Fournette is a scratch.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters