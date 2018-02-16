New York Yankees prospect Thairo Estrada is recovering from a gunshot wound in his right hip from a robbery in Venezuela last month but the shortstop reported to Tampa Bay and is exercising with the team.

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters that the bullet was still lodged in Estrada's hip and he is slightly dealing with pain from the incision. Estrada is expected to recuperate and then play a "bulk of the season."

According to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Estrada said that he was walking into a restaurant when two teenagers demanded cash or his phone. He told them that he did not have either, he was shot in the hip.

Estrada is 21 years old and spent last season with the Trenton Thunder in Double A and the Scottsdale Scorpions of the Arizona Fall League. He signed with the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent in Aug. 2012.