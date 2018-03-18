Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for Stanozolol, the league announced.

Polanco accepted the suspension but said that he did not intentionally consume the steroid. He issued the following statement:

"Today, I have regretfully accepted my 80-game suspension for testing positive for Stanozolol. To be clear, I did not intentionally consume this steroid. I now know, however, that my intention alone is not a good enough excuse and I will pay the price for my error in judgemental. The substance that I requested from my athletic trainer in the Dominican Republic and consented to take was a combination of vitamin B12 and an iron supplement, something that is not unusual or illegal for professional athletes to take. Unfortunately, what I was given was not that supplement and I take full responsibility for what was in my body.

Every bone in my body wants to appeal this suspension but out of respect for Derek Falvey, Thad Levine, Paul Molitor, my coaches, my teammates and the entire Twins organization, I have decided to withdraw my request to appeal and will begin serving my suspension immediately. My hope is that through this extremely disappointing situation other players will learn from my mistake.

I hope that those who have believed in me, those within the Twins organization, my teammates, and the fans in Minnesota and in the Dominican Republic will accept my sincere apology. I will continue to train hard every day in the hopes of being able to contribute to winning baseball games with the Twins later this year."

The Twins issued the following statement:

"We were disappointed to learn of the suspension of Jorge Polanco for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. We fully support Major League Baseball's policy and its efforts to eliminate performance enhancing substances from our game. Per the protocol outlines in the Joint Drug Program, the Minnesota Twins will not comment further on this matter."

Last season, Polanco hit 13 home runs with 74 RBIs and a .256 batting average in 133 games played.