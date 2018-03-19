The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced plans to paint Seat 1, Row D in Section 302 of Dodger Stadium. The seat marks the spot where Kirk Gibson's home run landed to win Game 1 of the 1988 World Series and all tickets sold for that seat will raise money to fight Parkinson's Disease, according to Dodger Insider.

Gibson will also sign the seat. Tickets are expected to go for about $150, according to Eric Stephens of True Blue LA.

Gibson was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2015 but did not publicly reveal his diagnosis in 2016. The Kirk Gibson Foundation raises money and awareness for Parkinson's Research as well as other neurological disorders including ALS, Dementia and Alzheimer's.

Watch the home run below:

With this year marking the 30th anniversary of his iconic home run, Gibson is slated to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Opening Day on March 29. The team will giveaway a bobblehead of Gibson before the second game of the season.