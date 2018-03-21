Opening Day is just over a week away you say?

Tell that to Mother Nature who decided to bless most of the East Coast with a crazy snowstorm on the first day of spring Wednesday.

Despite the not so ideal baseball conditions, some MLB teams had fun teasing fans with the weather and giving hope of warm summer nights under the lights.

Friendly reminder that we play baseball here in less than a week. pic.twitter.com/agr9UkUlGl — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 21, 2018

Baseball cannot come soon enough. Here's hoping March 29 is a sunny one to make up for this weather.