Just Remember Opening Day is a Week Away Despite What the Weather Thinks

By Charlotte Carroll
March 21, 2018

Tell that to Mother Nature who decided to bless most of the East Coast with a crazy snowstorm on the first day of spring Wednesday. 

Despite the not so ideal baseball conditions, some MLB teams had fun teasing fans with the weather and giving hope of warm summer nights under the lights. 

Baseball cannot come soon enough. Here's hoping March 29 is a sunny one to make up for this weather. 

