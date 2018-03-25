The Philadelphia Phillies have signed prospect Scott Kingery to a six-year contract through the 2023 season, the team announced on Sunday. The deal includes club options for the 2024, 2025 and 2026 seasons.

It is believed that Kingery gets about $24 million guaranteed in his contract, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag Sports.

Several reporters also added that Kingery has made the Phillies' Opening Day roster. He played in 20 games for the Phillies during Spring Training and was hitting .381 with a .415 on-base percentage and .725 slugging percentage.

Last season, he played 69 games in Double A Reading and hit 18 home runs with 87 hits, 44 RBIs and a .313 batting average. He also spent 63 games with Triple A Lehigh Valley and hit .294 with eight home runs, 21 RBIs and .337 OBP.

Get to know the top Phillies prospect below:

Scott Kingery

Age: 23

Throws: Right

Bats: Right

Position: Second Baseman

How the Phillies got him: Philadelphia selected Kingery in the second round of the 2015 draft out of the University of Arizona.

Scouting Report: Kingery was ranked 15th on Baseball America's preseason list of Top 20 rookies. Kingery was ranked 31st on their annual top 100 rankings. He was No. 25 in MLB.com's prospect rankings.

Here's what MLB's scouting report has for Kingery: "When Kingery entered pro ball as the Phillies' second-round pick in 2015 out of the University of Arizona, he did so as a college perfomer type, one who seemed destined to make it to the big leagues with a strong hit tool and plus speed. When he added power to the mix in 2017, en route to a 20-20 season and reaching Triple-A, he suddenly jumped on the radar as a potential impact type middle infielder."