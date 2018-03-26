Former Major League player Albert Belle was arrested Sunday in Scottsdale, Ariz. and charged with two counts of indecent exposure and two counts of driving under the influence, according to Maricopa County jail records.

Details of the arrest were not made available.

BREAKING: Albert Belle arrested in Scottsdale during a spring training game.



2 counts of indecent exposure

1 count of DUI (using liquor, drugs or vapors)

The 51-year-old Belle was a five-time All-Star and spent 12 seasons in the majors with the Cleveland Indians, Baltimore Orioles, and Chicago White Sox.

Belle led the American League in RBI twice, and hit 40 or more home runs in a season three times, including slugging 50 in 1995.

That season, he led the AL in runs scored, home runs, RBI, slugging percentage and finished second in the Most Valuable Player award voting.

He retired following the 2000 season.