2016 World Series Champion Munenori Kawasaki To Retire

Former Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays infielder Munenori Kawasaki will likely retire after being released by the Softbank Hawks of the Nippon Professional Baseball League, according to the Associated Press.

Kawasaki spent five seasons with the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs from 2012 to 2016. He finishes his major league career with 150 careers hits, one home run, 51 RBIs, and a .237 batting average in 276 games. In Japan, Kawasaki has 653 runs, 27 home runs and 373 RBIs in 1,187 games.

Kawasaki was an online sensation for his post-game interviews as a member of the Blue Jays and Cubs.

Kawasaki won a World Series ring after appearing in 14 games with the Cubs during the 2016 regular season. He is one of just three Japanese players to have won a World Series ring, a Japan Series title and the World Baseball Classic Championship.