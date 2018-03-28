The final spring training game between the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers was cut short because sewage spilled onto the field during the fifth inning.

An underground pipe burst was the case of smell, which ended up flooding the warring track on the third base side of Dodger Stadium, near the home team's dugout.

After a 32-minute delay in the bottom of the fifth inning, the game was called, giving the Dodgers a 4–3 victory.

"Apparently there was a pipe backup on two different levels of the stadium," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said. "We don't know exactly where the backup was, or what caused it. It had something to do with a main pipe here, as well as main pipe outside the stadium."

The sewage leak should not impact the Dodgers home opener on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants.