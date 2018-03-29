Watch: White Sox's Matt Davidson Hits 3 Home Runs in Opening Day Win Over Royals

The third baseman is the first player in the team's history to hit three home runs in a season opener. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 29, 2018

"You can put it on the board...yes."

The White Sox's Matt Davidson's adopted Ken Harrelson's motto Thursday on Opening Day when he hit three home runs in the team's 14–7 win over the Royals.

Davidson is the 15th player in Chicago history with three home runs in one game — the team record is four. 

He hit solo shots in the fourth and fifth inning, and a three-run homer in the eighth.

But the 27-year-old slugger wasn't alone in the home run department on Thursday: The team had six total homers to tie the MLB record for Opening Day with the 1988 Mets.

Tim Anderson had two himself. 

The Sox were down 4–0 when they started the comeback with five runs in the fourth inning. 

They kept building the lead against Kansas City to earn the win. 

 

 

