Report: Yankees Will Call Up Top Prospect Gleyber Torres

The Yankees will call up Gleyber Torres from Triple A Scranton Wilkes-Barre to play with them on Sunday, reports YES Network's Jack Curry.

Torres, 21, is the Yankees's top prospect and ranked fifth overall by MLB Pipeline.

The Venezuelan has played at second base, shortstop and third base for Scranton but is expected to mostly play second or third base for the Yankees.

Torres spent a little over three weeks at the Yankees's 2018 spring training camp, hitting .160 before being sent to Scranton.

When Torres was promoted last May to Scranton from the Yankees's Double A Trenton affiliate, there was speculation that Torres was going to be called up before the season's end.

The Yankees acquired Torres in 2016 from the Cubs in a four-player deal.

This season Torres is hitting .370 with one home run and 11 RBIs at Scranton.