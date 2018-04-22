San Francisco Giants first basemen Brandon Belt had an at–bat for the ages on Sunday.

Belt set a major-league record by seeing 21 pitches in an at bat. The unlucky pitcher was Los Angeles Angels right–hander Jaime Barria.

Barria, who was making only his second career appearance, ended up throwing 49 pitches in the inning without allowing a run.

Pitch chart for Brandon Belt's at-bat, which lasted 12 minutes, 45 seconds ⏳



#SFGiants

Belt's at-bat in the top of the first inning lasted 12 minutes and 45 seconds in which Belt fouled off 16 pitches, including 10 in a row before finally flying out.

The previous record for longest at–bat was set by Ricky Gutierrez of the Houston Astros against Cleveland Indians hurler Bartolo Colon in 1998.

Here is a breakdown of Belt's plate appearance.

Foul

Ball

Swinging Strike

Foul

Foul

Ball

Foul

Foul

Ball

Foul

Foul

Foul

Foul

Foul

Foul

Foul

Foul

Foul

Foul

Foul

Flyout