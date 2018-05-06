The New York Mets placed pitcher Jacob DeGrom on the 10–day disabled list with an elbow injury, the team announced.

DeGrom's next start will be pushed back and he isn't expected to miss more than than the time on his DL stint.

DeGrom left his start on Wednesday night after throwing just 46 pitches in four scoreless innings. He was diagnosed with a hyper-extended right elbow and an MRI showed no ligament damage.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway said that DeGrom should return to make his next start next Sunday and the team is being "overly cautious" with the move.

"He is experiencing nothing at all [in terms of symptoms]," Callaway said about deGrom. "Jacob wanted to go out there and pitch tomorrow. ... The more and more we thought about it, it just wasn't worth the risk."

DeGrom is 3–0 with a 1.87 ERA and 54 strikeouts this season for the Mets, who have lost five in a row and are 1.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.