Justin Verlander Gets 2,500th Career Strikeout Against Shohei Ohtani

The Astros' Justin Verlander joined the 2,500-strikeout club in Wednesday's 2–0 win against the Angels. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 17, 2018

He became the 33rd pitcher to record 2,500 strikeouts. He earned the mark with a strikeout against Shohei Ohtani to lead off the ninth inning. 

It was his seventh and final strikeout of the night. He allowed five hits and one walk in 118 pitches. 

In 2,613.2 innings pitched, Verlander has a 3.40 ERA.

Verlander faced fellow right-hander Garrett Richards, who he pitched against in Houston's run to a historic World Series win. 

Nolan Ryan leads the all-time list with 5,714 strikeouts, while CC Sabathia leads the active list with 2,874 strikeouts. 

The Astros next take on the Indians. 

