The Atlanta Braves have released third baseman Jose Bautista, the team announced Sunday.

In a corresponding move, Atlanta recalled right-hander Lucas Sims from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Bautista signed a minor league deal with the Braves last month after the 37-year-old went unsigned in the offseason.

The six-time All-Star hit .143 with two home runs, five RBI and 12 strikeouts in 12 games for the Braves.

Johan Camargo will be the team's everyday third baseman.

The Braves (27-17) are a half–game ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.