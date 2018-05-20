Braves Release Jose Bautista

Jose Bautista has been released by the Atlanta Braves 

By Scooby Axson
May 20, 2018

The Atlanta Braves have released third baseman Jose Bautista, the team announced Sunday.

In a corresponding move, Atlanta recalled right-hander Lucas Sims from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Bautista signed a minor league deal with the Braves last month after the 37-year-old went unsigned in the offseason.

The six-time All-Star hit .143 with two home runs, five RBI and 12 strikeouts in 12 games for the Braves.

Johan Camargo will be the team's everyday third baseman.

The Braves (27-17) are a half–game ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.

