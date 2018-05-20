The Washington Nationals promoted 19-year-old Juan Soto from the minors on Sunday.

Soto, an outfielder, had his contract selected from Double-A Harrisburg before Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team designated outfielder Moises Sierra for assignment to make room for Soto.

Soto will be the youngest person on a major league roster and doesn't turn 20 until Oct. 25.

Soto hasn't spent much time in the minor leagues, starting at Class A Hagerstown and ending up at Double A Harrisburg in a matter of weeks.

He was hitting .362 with 14 home runs and 52 RBIs during his stint in the minor leagues this season.

The Nationals don't have Soto in their starting lineup on Sunday and will go with an outfield with Michael Taylor in center, Matt Adams in left and Bryce Harper in right.

The need for depth accelerated when Howie Kendrick was lost for the season after rupturing his Achilles while making a play in left field during a doubleheader against the Dodgers.