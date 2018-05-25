Derek Jeter Rookie Card Sells For $99K

It's the highest price paid for a modern-day baseball card.

By Jenna West
May 25, 2018

A Derek Jeter rookie card has been sold for $99,100, according to ESPN.

The card was sold to Adrian Proietti through auction house PWCC on eBay. It's the highest price paid for a modern-day baseball card.

Modern day cards are anything from 1986 or later.

"In 2008, I was offered a PSA 10 for $25,000," Proietti told ESPN. "I passed on it. I think the $99,100 is still a very good deal."

A PSA 10 is the highest grade for a trading card on a 10-point grading by scale Professional Sports Authenticator.

Proietti began looking for Jeter rookie cards 10 years ago that were in the proper condition to be graded at a perfect 10.

Three modern day rookie cards have sold higher than Jeter's. One LeBron James card sold for $312,000 in 2016. Two Tom Brady cards, one at $250,000 and the other over $100,000, sold this year.

