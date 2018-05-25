Mariners Acquire Denard Span and Alex Colome from Rays

The Mariners sent prospects RHP Andrew Moore and RHP Tommy Romero to the Rays.

By Jenna West
May 25, 2018

The Rays have traded outfielder Denard Span and closer Alex Colome to the Mariners, the Rays announced

Tampa Bay acquired right-handed pitching prospects Andrew Moore and Tommy Romero from Seattle in exchange for Span and Colome.

Span, 34, hit .238 with 34 hits and 4 home runs in 43 games this season with the Rays. The Tampa native quickly became a fan favorite with his solid defensive skills.

Colome has spent his entire major league career with the Rays since debuting in 2013. He has 11 saves in 13 opportunites this season with a 4.15 ERA.

Moore pitched in 11 games last season for the the Mariners, posting a 5.34 ERA. 

The Rays have also acquired right-handed pitcher Wilmer Font from the Athletics, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)