Mariners Acquire Denard Span and Alex Colome from Rays

The Rays have traded outfielder Denard Span and closer Alex Colome to the Mariners, the Rays announced.

Tampa Bay acquired right-handed pitching prospects Andrew Moore and Tommy Romero from Seattle in exchange for Span and Colome.

Span, 34, hit .238 with 34 hits and 4 home runs in 43 games this season with the Rays. The Tampa native quickly became a fan favorite with his solid defensive skills.

Colome has spent his entire major league career with the Rays since debuting in 2013. He has 11 saves in 13 opportunites this season with a 4.15 ERA.

Moore pitched in 11 games last season for the the Mariners, posting a 5.34 ERA.

The Rays have also acquired right-handed pitcher Wilmer Font from the Athletics, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.