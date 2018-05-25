Face it, this weird play might go down as the strangest out this season.

The Royals Salvador Perez and the Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo's face combined for quite the out when Choo was at the plate on Thursday.

A ball skipped off Perez's glove and then bounced off Choo's face. Perez picked it up, sending it to second to throw Delino DeShields out.

Choo stumbled out of the batter's box, grabbing his nose.

"I saw the ball like right in front of me," Perez said, according to The Associated Press. "I said, 'Bro, I think you’re bleeding.'"

Choo stayed in the game.

The Royals beat the Rangers 8–2.