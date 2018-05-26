NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Trout homered and doubled three times during his first five-hit game in the majors, and the Los Angeles Angels quickly erased an early deficit in beating the New York Yankees 11-4 on Saturday night.

Playing not far from his southern New Jersey hometown, Trout went deep for the third straight game to tie Boston’s Mookie Betts for the big league lead with 17 home runs. The two-time MVP drove in four runs and set career bests with four extra-base hits and 11 total bases.

Trout added an infield single and finished 5 for 5, including a two-run homer off shaky starter Sonny Gray (3-4) in the fourth that put the Angels ahead 5-4 after they trailed by three following the second inning.

Jose Briceno homered in his major league debut for Los Angeles, and rookie Jaime Barria (4-1) returned from the minors to win his third consecutive major league decision.

Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge began the bottom of the first with back-to-back homers for the Yankees, who lost for only the third time in their last 17 home games. Austin Romine poked a two-run shot the other way off the right-field foul pole that made it 4-1 in the second.

Barria settled down after that and lasted five innings. He gave up six hits and struck out four before the Los Angeles bullpen delivered four scoreless innings of one-hit ball.

Coming off his best outing of the season, eight dominant innings at Kansas City, the inconsistent Gray took a step back. He was charged with five runs, seven hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Trout hit an RBI double off the left-field wall in the first and a ringing double to right in the third. After his homer in the fourth, he had an RBI double to left-center in the sixth and an infield single to deep shortstop in the seventh.

Albert Pujols had a two-run single as the Angels broke it open in a four-run sixth.

OHTANI WATCH

Shohei Ohtani threw a bullpen before the game and then went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and a bases-loaded walk as the designated hitter. Ohtani also grounded into a double play that scored a run. He initially was lined up to pitch Sunday against Japanese countryman Masahiro Tanaka, but the two-way rookie sensation was pushed back by the Angels to manage his workload. Ohtani would seem likely to be the DH against Tanaka on Sunday, though skipper Mike Scioscia wouldn’t commit to that. Ohtani appears to be tracking toward making his next start on the mound Wednesday in Detroit, but the team has not made any announcement.