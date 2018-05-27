Clayton Kershaw Slated to Return From DL Thursday Against Phillies

The Dodgers are getting their most important player back this week.

By Associated Press
May 27, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to return to the rotation on Thursday at home against the Philadelphia Phillies.

“I don’t really have a number (of pitches), but I think he’s fine to go deep (Thursday) depending on how he’s throwing,” manager Dave Roberts said.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner has been on the disabled list nearly a month with left biceps tendinitis. He is 1-4 with a 2.86 ERA this season.

Kershaw pitched a four-inning simulated game at Dodger Stadium on Saturday and will take his place in the rotation without making a minor-league rehab start.

Kershaw last pitched May 1 at Arizona when he gave up two runs and six hits over six innings in a 4-3 loss.

Kershaw is 3-5 against the Phillies with a 3.16 ERA in 12 starts.

