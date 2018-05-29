Baseball Icon Satchel Paige's Former Home Burns

Paige's former Kansas City home went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

By Jenna West
May 29, 2018

Hall of Fame pitcher Satchel Paige's former Kansas City home went up in flames early Tuesday morning, according to The Kansas City Star.

Authorities are investigating whether the fire was caused by arson after seeing signs of an accelerant at the scene.

The house sat vacant for years after Paige's death in 1982 at age 72, according to the Star. It does not currently belong to Paige's family.

Neighbors said they called the police occassionally to report squatters.

Paige played for both the Negro League and Major League Baseball, winning the 1948 World Series with the Cleveland Indians.

He finished his six-year MLB career with a 3.29 ERA, tossing 228 strikeouts in 179 games. He spent his final season, 1965, with the Kansas City Athletics, but only played in one game.

Many baseball legends visited Paige at his home, Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, said.

"The house at one point was majestic," Kendrick told the Star. "It matched [Paige's] personality. In many ways he was larger than life. He was the Negro Leagues. There will never be another Leroy "Satchel" Paige. It was a tremendous source of pride that he lived here."

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)