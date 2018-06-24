Edwin Jackson to Pitch for A's, Join Record-Tying 13th Team

Edwin Jackson will tie an MLB record Monday when he starts Monday with the A's. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 24, 2018

Edwin Jackson will tie an MLB record when he starts Monday with the A's. 

Jackson will play with his 13th major league team, which ties former reliever Octavio Dotel's record. 

This season, Jackson was in the Nationals' system but didn't pitch in the majors. He opted out with Washington and then signed a deal with the A's in June. The righthander made three starts with Triple A Nashville, going 0–1 with a 4.02 ERA.

The 34-year-old went 5–6 with a 5.21 ERA last year for the Orioles and the Nationals. He has a career 4.67 ERA.

Jackson made his debut in 2003 for the Dodgers. Jackson has also played with the Rays, Tigers, Diamondbacks, White Sox, Cardinals, Cubs, Braves, Marlins and Padres.

