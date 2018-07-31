Trade deadline day is here, with just hours to go before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET cutoff for any moves to be made before waiver rules kick in. This month has already seen names like Manny Machado, Brad Hand, Mike Moustakas, Zach Britton, Cole Hamels and Joakim Soria change teams, and the only question now is: who's next? SI's Jon Tayler, Emma Baccellieri and Michael Beller will provide live analysis and reaction to the day's deals and rumors. Follow along with us here as we track the day's events.

10:40 A.M.: Bryce Harper Staying Put?

Michael Beller: Could the biggest deadline day move of at least the last 10 years actually take place Tuesday? Bryce Harper’s name is firmly in the rumors, with MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reporting on Monday night that the Nationals were open to dealing the former MVP. However, it seems GM Mike Rizzo has squashed everyone’s deadline-day fun, with this message to Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post.

Mike Rizzo just reached out with this message:



"Bryce is not going anywhere. I believe in this team." — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) July 31, 2018

This could be gamesmanship from Rizzo, but with an earlier report from the Post’s Jorge Castillo that management decided against a selloff, it might be wise to take the GM at his word.

At least one team in touch with the Nationals heard the club had deals "lined up" for multiple players, including Bryce Harper, but got the sense ownership pulled the plug late last night. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) July 31, 2018

The Nationals enter deadline day 5 1/2 games behind both the Phillies in the NL East and the Diamondbacks for the NL’s second wild-card spot.