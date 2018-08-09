Indians Place Leonys Martin on 10-Day DL Because of Illness

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Indians CF could be out longer than 10 days, according to president Chris Antonetti.

By Associated Press
August 09, 2018

CLEVELAND—Cleveland Indians president Chris Antonetti isn’t sure how long Leonys Martin will be sidelined after the outfielder was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a non-baseball related condition Thursday.

Antonetti said Martin, who became sick Tuesday night and didn’t play Wednesday night against the Minnesota Twins, could be out for longer than 10 days.

“He’s got an illness that he’s working through,” Antonetti said. “It happened really quickly. After the game the other night, he just didn’t feel well. We’re now in the process of getting him assessed and working through the best way to get him healthy.”

Antonetti wouldn’t say if Martin has been hospitalized. Manager Terry Francona said before Wednesday’s game that Martin was dealing with an intestinal issue.

Martin is batting .333 with two home runs and four RBIs in six games since being acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline. He’s hitting .255 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs overall in 84 games.

Outfielder Greg Allen was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. The Indians have been dealing with injuries to outfielders all season and hoped to add Martin would provide stability.

Additional moves for an outfielder might be made before the Aug. 31 trade deadline for players who have cleared waivers.

“We’ll continue to spend the month of August looking for opportunities to improve our team,” Antonetti said. “What impact Martin’s condition or illness has on that, we’re not yet sure.”

Antonetti expects outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall, who has played in only 29 games because of calf injuries, to return this season. Outfielder Tyler Naquin had surgery on his right hip on Aug. 3 and could be back before the season ends.

