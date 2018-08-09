Watch: Jayson Werth Crushes Home Run in Local D.C. Men's League Game

The former National's outfielder made a surprise appearance at a local D.C. 30-and-over game.

By Emily Caron
August 09, 2018

Former Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth formally announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on June 27, but he's not done with the sport altogether. 

In a surprise cameo appearance at a D.C. Men's Senior Baseball League 30-and-over game, the 39-year-old absolutely crushed a slider -- completely clearing the trees beyond the fence at Madison High School in Northern Va.

The pitch count was 3-0 just before he homered.

"I didn't come here to walk," Werth said, per the Washington Post.  

Watch the video below: 

He went 1-4 with a walk in the team's win. Werth played in the inagural Bluegrass World Series a week later, a tournament for retired major league players. The left fielder played alongside former Nationals teammate Adam LaRoche, who retired before the 2016 season. 

