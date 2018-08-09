Former Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth formally announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on June 27, but he's not done with the sport altogether.

In a surprise cameo appearance at a D.C. Men's Senior Baseball League 30-and-over game, the 39-year-old absolutely crushed a slider -- completely clearing the trees beyond the fence at Madison High School in Northern Va.

The pitch count was 3-0 just before he homered.

"I didn't come here to walk," Werth said, per the Washington Post.

He went 1-4 with a walk in the team's win. Werth played in the inagural Bluegrass World Series a week later, a tournament for retired major league players. The left fielder played alongside former Nationals teammate Adam LaRoche, who retired before the 2016 season.