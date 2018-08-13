It has been a rough couple of days for the Washington Nationals.

On Sunday, the Nationals watched a 3-0 lead turn into a 4-3 defeat thanks to one swing from Cubs third baseman David Bote.

On Monday it was a different member of the NL Central that decided to crush Washington's hopes of a victory in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Nationals entered the bottom of the eighth with a 4-2 lead on the Cardinals, but a solo shot from Jedd Gyorko and a three-run go-ahead blast from Matt Carpenter left Washington speechless and looking at a 6-4 deficit with only three outs remaining.

In the top of the ninth, a pair of RBI singles from Daniel Murphy and Matt Wieters had the score leveled at six.

However, Paul DeJong stepped up to leadoff the bottom of the frame and provided the game-winning hit on a 3-1 pitch.

DeJong DeLivers the mic drop! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/mOyVyl6baM — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 14, 2018

And just like after the Carptener home run, Washington's broadcast was literally stunned silent.

With the loss, the Nationals fall to 60-59. They are third in the NL East, sitting seven games behind the Braves for first and six games behind the Phillies for second.