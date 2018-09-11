Athletics' Sean Manaea to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery, Sidelined Through 2019

Manaea will undergo arthroscopic surgery to repair a left shoulder impingement.

By Kaelen Jones
September 11, 2018

Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea will undergo season-ending surgery and be sidelined in 2019, manager Bob Melvin told reporters Tuesday.

Manaea, 26, has been on Oakland's disabled list since Aug. 26. The team announced the lefty is scheduled to have surgery on Sept. 19 to repair a left shoulder impingement.

Manaea's breakout season will be cut short after going 12-9 with a 3.59 ERA in 27 starts. He struck out 108 batters and walked 32 across 160 2/3 innings. On April 22, Manaea threw the 12th no-hitter in A's franchise history against the Red Sox. It was the first no-hitter thrown in the 2018 season.

Losing Manaea deals a tough blow to Oakland as it seeks to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014. The A's entered Tuesday trailing the Astros by three games in the American League West, and led the Mariners by 7 1/2 games for the second AL Wild Card spot.

