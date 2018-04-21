Athletics's starter Sean Manaea threw a no-hitter against the Red Sox Saturday night in Oakland.

In the 3-0 A's win, the lefthander delivered 10 strikeouts and gave up two walks while throwing 107 pitches. It's the first no-hitter of the 2018 season, the seventh in team history and strangely enough, comes on the same date as Jake Arrieta's no-hitter in 2016 and Philip Humber's perfect game in 2012.

Manaea wrapped up his historic outing by inducing a game-ending ground ball to shortstop off the bat of Hanley Ramirez.

It looked like the no-hit bid was going to be broken up in the sixth inning when Boston outfielder Andrew Benintendi hit a single. However, Benintendi was called out after running outside of the base paths while trying to avoid Matt Olson's tag at first base.

Dallas Braden was the last A's pitcher to throw a no-hitter. He stitched together a perfect game against the Rays in 2010.