With the MLB offseason officially underway, teams are considering their options in addressing the future.

On Monday, Manny Machado and Bryce Harper's market appeared to be take further shape after pitcher signings dominated the initial transaction wire. Tuesday offered further insight into the plans for a few teams on the cusp of being competitive in their respective leagues.

Here's all of the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Yankees are interested in acquiring the services of Indians righthander and AL Cy Young candidate Corey Kluber, in addition to Cleveland's Carlos Corrasco and Seattle's James Paxton. New York is reportedly meeting with the Indians on Tuesday. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Mariners are considering a "full-fledged teardown" of their roster and are willing to move "just about anyone." Seattle, which finished 89-73 and third in the American League West last season, is "willing to wait a few yaers" to construct a competitive team. (Jeff Passan, Yahoo)

• The Diamondbacks are listening to offers for anyone on their roster, inlcuding All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and pitcher Zack Greinke. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Yankees are interested in adding free-agent starting pitchers Patrick Corbin, J.A. Happ and C.C. Sabathia. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow told reporters that righthander Lance McCullers. Jr. will not pitch next season if he has elbow surgery this offseason, placing "more urgency on addressing" Houston's starting rotation. The Astros plan to look at "all the different alternatives—including trade, free agency, and our own guys—as a way to fill the rotation," Luhnow said. (Chandler Rome, Houston Chronicle)

• "A lot of teams" are interested in acquiring the services of Yankees righthander Sonny Gray, according to New York general manager Brian Cashman. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• Yankees lefthander C.C. Sabathia would reportedly like to remain in New York and the club would like to have him back. His free agency status "complicates things," as he has garnered interest from other teams. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• Miguel Cabrera is on track to be ready for the start of spring training, per Tigers general manager Al Avila. Cabrera, 35, is recovering from surgery on a ruptured biceps tendon suffered in June. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)