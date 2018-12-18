Matt Harvey has agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Angels, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported on Tuesday.

According to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan, Harvey's contract is worth $11 million plus $3 million in incentives.

Harvey, 29, drew interest from multiple teams this winter, including the Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics. The former All-Star pitcher finished 7–9 on the year, posting a 4.94 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 155 innings between the New York Mets and Reds in 2018.

Harvey's stay in New York City came to a quiet end after he was designated for assignment and traded to the Reds for Devin Mesoraco. He then went 7–7 with a 4.50 ERA while in Cincinnati.

Harvey was originally drafted out of high school by the Angels in 2007 but turned down a big bonus to go to the University of North Carolina. His career took flight in 2013, when he was named an All-Star thanks to a 2.27 ERA in 26 starts. Harvey has since dealt with a number of injuries and inconsistencies. Harvey owns a career record of 41-44 with 3.80 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP.

The Angels have not confirmed the signing.