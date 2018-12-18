Report: Matt Harvey Agrees to Deal Worth up to $14 Million With Los Angeles Angels

Harvey posted a 4.94 ERA over a 155 inning split between the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds in 2018.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 18, 2018

Matt Harvey has agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Angels, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported on Tuesday.

According to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan, Harvey's contract is worth $11 million plus $3 million in incentives.

Harvey, 29, drew interest from multiple teams this winter, including the Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics. The former All-Star pitcher finished 7–9 on the year, posting a 4.94 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 155 innings between the New York Mets and Reds in 2018.

Harvey's stay in New York City came to a quiet end after he was designated for assignment and traded to the Reds for Devin Mesoraco. He then went 7–7 with a 4.50 ERA while in Cincinnati.

Harvey was originally drafted out of high school by the Angels in 2007 but turned down a big bonus to go to the University of North Carolina. His career took flight in 2013, when he was named an All-Star thanks to a 2.27 ERA in 26 starts. Harvey has since dealt with a number of injuries and inconsistencies. Harvey owns a career record of 41-44 with 3.80 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP.

The Angels have not confirmed the signing.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)