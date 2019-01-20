President Trump Calls for Curt Schilling's Induction to Baseball Hall of Fame

President Donald Trump called for former World Series MVP pitcher Curt Schilling's induction to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 20, 2019

President Donald Trump tweeted late Sunday night calling for former World Series MVP pitcher Curt Schilling's induction to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Trump tweeted, "Curt Schilling deserves to be in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Great record, especially when under pressure and when it mattered most. Do what everyone in Baseball knows is right!"

Ballots for the Hall of Fame were due Dec. 31. The results of the vote will be announced Tuesday, with the new electees being inducted July 21 in Cooperstown, Pa.  

Earlier Sunday, Trump tweeted congratulating the Patriots on their AFC Championship victory over the Chiefs and Super Bowl appearance. He didn't tweet about the Rams' victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship.

The 52-year-old Schilling is a three-time World Series winner and six-time All-Star who played for the Orioles, Astros, Red Sox, Phillies and Diamondbacks before retiring in 2009 after 20 seasons in the league. He has appeared on Hall of Fame ballots since 2013 but has yet to be inducted. Schilling’s hasn't gotten more than 52.3% support in six years.

Schilling is an outspoken conservative and Trump supporter who joined Breitbart in 2016. He was not invited to the Red Sox's celebration of the 2004 World Series team. Schilling joined Mark Levin on his show "Life, Liberty & Levin" on an episode that aired Sunday night. 

