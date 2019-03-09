Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Get Engaged

The former Yankees star announced his engagement on social media.

By Jenna West
March 09, 2019

Alex Rodriguez finally put a ring on it and proposed to Jennifer Lopez.

Rodriguez announced the news on Twitter on Saturday night with a picture of a giant diamond on Lopez's finger. He simply captioned the photo with "She said yes."

Lopez posted the same photo on Instagram. Rodriguez reportedly proposed to Lopez on Saturday during their vacation in the Bahamas, according to People.

The pop star and three-time American League MVP have been dating for around two years and recently attended the 91st Academy Awards together in late February. Rodriguez is probably trying to enjoy a little down time with his now fiancée before baseball season starts at the end of this month. He will continue his gig this season working as an analyst for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.

Rodriguez played Major League Baseball for 22 seasons and spent 12 of those with the New York Yankees. He retired after the 2016 season and ranks fourth all-time with 696 home runs.

