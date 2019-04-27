Pirates Pitcher Chris Archer Placed on Injured List With Right Thumb Inflammation

Archer's thumb has bothered him for his last two starts.

By Associated Press
April 27, 2019

LOS ANGELES — Pittsburgh right-hander Chris Archer was placed on the 10-day injured list with inflammation of the thumb on his pitching hand, which has bothered him for his last two starts.

With three off days between now and May 6, the Pirates can get Archer some time to heal without needing a fifth starter. The Pirates recalled right-hander Michael Feliz on Saturday.

Manager Clint Hurdle said Archer felt the thumb issue last weekend against San Francisco and again Friday night, when he gave up six runs over four innings in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Archer is 1-2 with 4.33 ERA in five starts.

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said that Archer’s injury resulted from wear and tear.

Tomczyk said outfielder Corey Dickerson will not start his expected injury rehabilitation assignment because he experienced tightness in his injured shoulder while throwing from 110 feet. Dickerson will meet the club at Texas next week and will be examined.

Outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall, on a rehab assignment after breaking his right index finger, felt left calf tightness while running the bases Friday. He will return to Pittsburgh to be examined.

