White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson continued to bat-flip his way around the American League Central on Friday night, blasting a walk-off homer to beat the Tigers 12-11.

Crush it.

Flip it.

April 27, 2019

Ain't no bat flip like a Tim Anderson walk-off HR bat flip 😤



April 27, 2019

Anderson's blast at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Friday was his second in his last seven games. He last homered against the Royals on April 17, flipping his bat before running the bases. Anderson was hit by Kansas City starter Brad Keller in his next at-bat and a brawl ensued.

April 19, 2019

Chicago advanced to 10–14 with Friday's victory, 4.5 games behind the Twins and Indians in the AL Central. The White Sox last reached the postseason in 2008.