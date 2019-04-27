Watch: Tim Anderson Blasts Walk-Off vs. Tigers, Adds Bat Flip to Celebrate

Anderson was suspended by the MLB on April 19 following a bat flip and subsequent fight against the Royals. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 27, 2019

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson continued to bat-flip his way around the American League Central on Friday night, blasting a walk-off homer to beat the Tigers 12-11. 

Anderson's blast at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Friday was his second in his last seven games. He last homered against the Royals on April 17, flipping his bat before running the bases. Anderson was hit by Kansas City starter Brad Keller in his next at-bat and a brawl ensued. 

Chicago advanced to 10–14 with Friday's victory, 4.5 games behind the Twins and Indians in the AL Central. The White Sox last reached the postseason in 2008.

 

