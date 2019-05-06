First pitch between the Giants and Reds was supposed to start at 12:35 p.m. ET in Cincinnati, but a swarm of bees had other ideas at Great American Ball Park.

Yes, bees.

The Giants-Reds game is currently under delay due to BEES 🐝 pic.twitter.com/3tYKKFdCE9 — Zack Seward (@zackseward) May 6, 2019

So much for a classic rain delay at the Great American Ball Park in Cincy. 🐝



(📸: @Reds) pic.twitter.com/J0ayoVP2rO — theScore (@theScore) May 6, 2019

To aid the pesticide efforts, Reds second baseman Derek Dietrich came out to help.

We are currently in a bee delay at GABP. 🐝 pic.twitter.com/lOmvC2X7tz — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 6, 2019

Apparently, the delay wasn't the first time the Reds faced bees on the field. As writer Jesse Spector noted that the Reds played the Boston Bees on this date 80 years ago.

The bee delay was reminiscent of the 2007 ALDS between the Yankees and the Indians, when a swarm of mitches overtook the game in Cleveland. Earlier this year, bees swarmed the bullpen at Angels Stadium and caused a delay during the April 7th game between the Angels and Rangers.

After a short delay, the game proceeded as scheduled at around 12:50 p.m.