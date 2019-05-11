Report: Madison Bumgarner Gives Eight-Team No-Trade List to Giants

Giants ace Madison Bumgarner will become a free agent in 2020.

By Jenna West
May 11, 2019

Giants ace Madison Bumgarner has submitted an eight-team no-trade list to the club, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The list includes the Braves, Red Sox, Cubs, Astros, Brewers, Yankees, Phillies and Cardinals. Bumgarner, who is set to become a free agent in 2020, strategically put together the list of contending teams that might want to acquire him from the Giants before the trade deadline. The list is not made of teams the lefthander wants to avoid, reports Rosenthal.

Bumgarner could be motivated to approve a trade because players dealt in the season are not eligible to receive a qualifying offer in free agency during the offseason. If a team signs a free agent who rejected a qualifying offer, it has to forfeit one or more MLB draft picks, which can sometimes hurt a free agent's value. By attempting to avoid this, it could potentially give Bumgarner more leverage when he hits free agency.

The southpaw could garner significant interest from contending teams before this season's trade deadline given his extensive postseason experience. San Francisco has reached the playoffs four times during Bumgarner's tenure, winning three World Series in five years in 2010, 2012 and 2014. 

Bumgarner has spent all 11 seasons of his major league career with the Giants, who selected him in the first round of the 2007 amateur draft. He has a 3.99 ERA and 1.148 WHIP with 51 strike outs in 49.2 innings pitched this season.

